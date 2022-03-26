-
-
Johnson, Scheffler, Kisner and Conners chase glory at WGC–Dell Technologies Match Play
-
-
March 26, 2022
By Ben Everill , PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson drives the green to secure match at WGC-Dell Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas – And then there were four.
Two former champions, a local favorite seeking redemption and a wildcard chasing a Presidents Cup berth have surged into the final four of the World Golf Championships–Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.
Dustin Johnson, the 2017 champion, will meet former University of Texas star and last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler in one Semifinal on Sunday while 2019 champion (and 2018 runner-up) Kevin Kisner continued his stellar play at Austin CC to set up a date against Canada’s Corey Conners in the other.
The quartet survived a wild Saturday in Texas which saw some sensational late comebacks. Johnson needed to overcome early deficits against Richard Bland and Brooks Koepka to survive, but it was Kisner who appeared most destined for an early exit.
Sitting 3 down to Adam Scott in the Round of 16 with four holes to play, Kisner hit a laser into the 15th, holed an eagle from the sand on the 16th, won the 17th with a routine par and claimed the match with a final-hole birdie. He carried that momentum into the afternoon to easily dispatch of Will Zalatoris.
“I don't ever give up … what I'm always trying to do is get the opponent to think about what I'm doing instead of what they're doing, and I was able to do that when I holed that bunker shot on 16,” Kisner said of his late blitz.
As for his next step against Conners, Kisner felt his experience would get him through after securing an incredible 20th victory at Austin CC this week.
“I might be playing better now than I did in '19, just from an overall whole game standpoint,” he said ominously. (But) Corey is a hell of a ball striker, so I'll have to have my "A" game on the ball-striking just to keep being around him. He hits it longer than I do and stripes the hell out of it. All I'll try to do is annoy him with my putter.”
Conners, a one-time TOUR winner in this state via the 2019 Valero Texas Open, is the first Canadian to make the Semifinals in the history of the event. Having missed out narrowly on the International Presidents Cup team in 2019, he has a burning desire to force his way onto Trevor Immelman’s team later this year at Quail Hollow. Kisner also wants a spot in the event under U.S. Captain Davis Love III.
“It obviously looks good winning matches; that’s the format for the Presidents Cup,” Conners smiled after his win over 2019 International team member Abraham Ancer.
-
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler holes out for eagle to win quarterfinals match at WGC-Dell Match Play
As for his matchup with Scheffler, who is a clear crowd favorite given his Texas ties, Johnson knows he is up against a formidable foe. Particularly as his Ryder Cup teammate has two wins in his last four starts and sits fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking. For now.
If Johnson prevails on Sunday morning, Scheffler will climb to fourth in the world. If Scheffler wins his Semifinal but loses the Final, he will sit third. But if he wins it all, he will ascend to the top of the world at just 25 years of age.
This sort of fact makes some nervous. But Scheffler almost looks impervious to nerves these days. He finished off Seamus Power in the Quarterfinals by chipping in for an eagle from roughly 30 yards out to send the crowd into hysterics.
Scheffler’s strokes gained: total for the week is a dominant +11.602, almost four shots better than the next best of those left (his opponent, Johnson). He looks to replicate Kisner as the only player to back up a runner-up finish with a championship win.
“I definitely get nervous. I think if you don't get nervous out here, there's probably something a little bit off with you,” he smiled. “You probably don't care that much. I think I play better with a little bit of nerves, maybe a little bit of pressure on me.”
Well, there will be plenty of that on all four remaining competitors on Sunday.
By The Numbers
Dustin Johnson vs. Scottie Scheffler
DUSTIN JOHNSON SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER AGE 37 25 PGA TOUR WINS 24 2 FEDEXCUP 139 1 OWGR 11 5 Career DTMP Record 21.15.1 8.2.2 2022 WGC-DTMP Seed 8 5 SG: Off-the-Tee 3.032 2.094 SG: Tee-to-Green 0.23 7.195 SG: Approach the Green 2.536 1.847 SG: Around the Green -5.204 3.183 SG: Putting 7.535 4.408 SG: Total 7.764 11.602 Par Breakers 25 26 Holes Played 84 82 Holes Won 30 26 Holes Led 49 30
Corey Conners vs. Kevin Kisner
COREY CONNERS KEVIN KISNER AGE 30 38 PGA TOUR WINS 1 4 FEDEXCUP 75 36 OWGR 41 34 Career DTMP Record 5.3.0 21.6.1 2022 WGC-DTMP Seed 36 29 SG: Off-the-Tee 0.949 0.382 SG: Tee-to-Green 3.174 3.171 SG: Approach the Green 4.205 -2.352 SG: Around the Green -2.222 5.612 SG: Putting 2.637 3.286 SG: Total 5.81 6.457 Par Breakers 22 22 Holes Played 68 81 Holes Won 21 29 Holes Led 47 49
-
-