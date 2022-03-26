Johnson, Scheffler, Kisner and Conners chase glory at WGC–Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – And then there were four.

Two former champions, a local favorite seeking redemption and a wildcard chasing a Presidents Cup berth have surged into the final four of the World Golf Championships–Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.



RELATED: Scores, bracket, tee times | Recaps from Day 4

Dustin Johnson, the 2017 champion, will meet former University of Texas star and last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler in one Semifinal on Sunday while 2019 champion (and 2018 runner-up) Kevin Kisner continued his stellar play at Austin CC to set up a date against Canada’s Corey Conners in the other.

The quartet survived a wild Saturday in Texas which saw some sensational late comebacks. Johnson needed to overcome early deficits against Richard Bland and Brooks Koepka to survive, but it was Kisner who appeared most destined for an early exit.

Sitting 3 down to Adam Scott in the Round of 16 with four holes to play, Kisner hit a laser into the 15th, holed an eagle from the sand on the 16th, won the 17th with a routine par and claimed the match with a final-hole birdie. He carried that momentum into the afternoon to easily dispatch of Will Zalatoris.

“I don't ever give up … what I'm always trying to do is get the opponent to think about what I'm doing instead of what they're doing, and I was able to do that when I holed that bunker shot on 16,” Kisner said of his late blitz.

As for his next step against Conners, Kisner felt his experience would get him through after securing an incredible 20th victory at Austin CC this week.

“I might be playing better now than I did in '19, just from an overall whole game standpoint,” he said ominously. (But) Corey is a hell of a ball striker, so I'll have to have my "A" game on the ball-striking just to keep being around him. He hits it longer than I do and stripes the hell out of it. All I'll try to do is annoy him with my putter.”

Conners, a one-time TOUR winner in this state via the 2019 Valero Texas Open, is the first Canadian to make the Semifinals in the history of the event. Having missed out narrowly on the International Presidents Cup team in 2019, he has a burning desire to force his way onto Trevor Immelman’s team later this year at Quail Hollow. Kisner also wants a spot in the event under U.S. Captain Davis Love III.

“It obviously looks good winning matches; that’s the format for the Presidents Cup,” Conners smiled after his win over 2019 International team member Abraham Ancer.

