How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Monday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Shane Lowry's electrifying ace is the Shot of the Day
UPDATE (Monday, March 14, 10:45 a.m. ET): Final-round tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship will be from 11 a.m. - 1:01 p.m. ET in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.
THE PLAYERS Championship continues into Monday from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Weather impacted the first two days of play, with the first round finishing nearly 55 hours after Thursday's opening tee shot.
Round 3 was completed Monday morning with Anirban Lahiri holding a one-shot lead.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Monday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: See full coverage details below
Radio: Monday, 1 – 7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
MONDAY Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Anirban Lahiri, Sebastian Munoz, Doug Ghim
Featured Groups
Tom Hoge, Russell Knox, Shane Lowry
Paul Casey, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
Featured Holes
No. 3 (par 3), No. 12 (par 4), No. 16 (par 5), No. 17 (par 3)
