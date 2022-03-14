How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Monday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

UPDATE (Monday, March 14, 10:45 a.m. ET): Final-round tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship will be from 11 a.m. - 1:01 p.m. ET in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.

THE PLAYERS Championship continues into Monday from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Weather impacted the first two days of play, with the first round finishing nearly 55 hours after Thursday's opening tee shot.

Round 3 was completed Monday morning with Anirban Lahiri holding a one-shot lead.

Round 3 was completed Monday morning with Anirban Lahiri holding a one-shot lead.



Television: Monday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

PGA TOUR LIVE: See full coverage details below

Radio : Monday, 1 – 7 p.m. ET ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )