Anirban Lahiri takes one-shot lead into Monday at PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rain, wind, cold, and delays.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Lahiri succeeding at TPC Sawgrass after adding weight to his irons

Schedules were vaporized, shoes muddied. Time lost all meaning at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, so much so that Sam Burns – who didn’t even play Friday or Saturday – had to ask his caddie, Travis Perkins, what day it was.

“I really wasn’t even sure,” Burns said.

What’s important, assuming you remembered to set your clocks forward one hour, is that THE PLAYERS will end on Monday (no, really!), the eighth Monday finish in the history of the tournament and the fourth at the Stadium Course.

Play was suspended due to darkness at 7:32 p.m. Sunday and will resume at 8 a.m. Monday with 10 players either in the lead (Anirban Lahiri, 9 under) or within three.

Among them, Tom Hoge (one back), Sam Burns (two back), and Cameron Smith (three back) have won this season on the PGA TOUR. So that seems to at least make a modicum of sense. They have the pedigree; they’ve been playing well.

But there are other names on the board who would shock the world in the manner of Fred Funk, who was the surprise winner the last time THE PLAYERS Championship went to Monday, in 2005. (He was 48.) Lahiri is 209th in the FedExCup and 322nd in the world. He has no top-25 finishes in 12 starts this season but takes a one-shot lead over Hoge and Harold Varner III going into Monday.

“The nature of what we do, it’s unpredictable,” Lahiri said. “You just don’t know. You grind away, you keep chipping away, and when it clicks it clicks.”