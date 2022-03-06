Tiger Woods highlights World Golf Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

The newest class of World Golf Hall of Fame members will be inducted during THE PLAYERS week, and it includes one of the biggest names in the game’s history. Tiger Woods highlights the four people that will be inducted March 9 at the PGA TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Three-times U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning will join Woods in being inducted in the “competitors” category, while former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins will be enshrined for their contributions to the game.

The ceremony, hosted by David Feherty , will air live on Golf Channel at 7 p.m. Eastern.

In addition to honoring the four newest Hall of Fame members, the induction ceremony also will recognize Dick Ferris and Peter Ueberroth, as recipients of a newly created lifetime achievement award for their contributions to the sport. Additionally, Renee Powell will be honored for her spirit in advancing diversity in golf, as the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award presented by Southern Company.

The ceremony will take place in Northeast Florida for the first time since 2013, with the most recent ceremonies being held in Pebble Beach, California (2019), New York (2017) and St. Andrews, Scotland (2015).

To prepare you for Wednesday’s ceremony, here’s a quick look at the four inductees.

SUSIE MAXWELL BERNING

Hometown: Pasadena, California

Induction category: Competitor

Birthdate: July 22, 1941

Major championships: 4

LPGA wins: 11

Awards and honors: LPGA Rookie of the Year (1964)

Fact: Berning remains one of only six women to have won the U.S. Women’s Open on at least three separate occasions.