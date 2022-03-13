-
-
How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
March 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- March 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Golf is Hard | Insane wind and carnage at THE PLAYERS | Saturday
THE PLAYERS Championship continues Sunday from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Weather impacted the first two days of play, with the first round finishing nearly 55 hours after Thursday's opening tee shot. A Monday finish has been assured with Round 2 set to resume Sunday morning. The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings – including 2017 FedExCup winner and defending champion Justin Thomas – are competing.
It's the strongest field of the season, and it includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2019 PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and reigning FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay. Also, 600 FedExCup points will go to the winner as well as a first-place check worth $3.6 million.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: See full coverage details below
Radio: Sunday, 1 – 8 p.m. ET. Monday, 12 – 6 p.m. ET (subject to change) (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
ENHANCED COVERAGE DETAILS
THE PLAYERS and NBCU
• 22 total hours of coverage from Thursday through Sunday
ESPN+ coverage
• More than 20 groups from the morning sessions will be available on ESPN+
Live From THE PLAYERS
• 45.5 live hours on GOLF Channel, including the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
• PGA TOUR LIVE to produce an estimated 167 hours of coverage across our 4 streams for the 4 tournament channels.
Practice round shows
• Tuesday: Military Appreciation Ceremony followed by Kelsea Ballerini concert
• Wednesday: World Golf Hall of Fame Ceremony
PGA TOUR LIVE
• 12 hosts, 3 walking announcers, 130 personnel onsite, 75 personnel in St. Augustine
• Use of ARL graphic technology for tracing and hole flyover animations with statistical information
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Main Feed: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Main Feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Marquee: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Marquee: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm. Viktor Hovland (in progress on No. 1)
Featured Groups
Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen (in progress on No. 2)
Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Smith (in progress on No. 1)
MUST READS
High winds make No. 17 even tougher
Bizarre rules gaffe mars one of Bradley’s best-ever rounds
Nine Things to Know: TPC Sawgrass
Tiger Woods among those to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame
Insider: Justin Thomas' win at THE PLAYERS was a lesson in ball-striking
Top five players in world ranking under age 30
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-