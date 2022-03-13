How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

THE PLAYERS Championship continues Sunday from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Weather impacted the first two days of play, with the first round finishing nearly 55 hours after Thursday's opening tee shot. A Monday finish has been assured with Round 2 set to resume Sunday morning. The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings – including 2017 FedExCup winner and defending champion Justin Thomas – are competing.



It's the strongest field of the season, and it includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2019 PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and reigning FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay. Also, 600 FedExCup points will go to the winner as well as a first-place check worth $3.6 million.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

PGA TOUR LIVE: See full coverage details below

Radio : Sunday, 1 – 8 p.m. ET. Monday, 12 – 6 p.m. ET (subject to change) ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

ENHANCED COVERAGE DETAILS



THE PLAYERS and NBCU

• 22 total hours of coverage from Thursday through Sunday

ESPN+ coverage

• More than 20 groups from the morning sessions will be available on ESPN+

Live From THE PLAYERS

• 45.5 live hours on GOLF Channel, including the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

• PGA TOUR LIVE to produce an estimated 167 hours of coverage across our 4 streams for the 4 tournament channels.

Practice round shows

• Tuesday: Military Appreciation Ceremony followed by Kelsea Ballerini concert

• Wednesday: World Golf Hall of Fame Ceremony

PGA TOUR LIVE

• 12 hosts, 3 walking announcers, 130 personnel onsite, 75 personnel in St. Augustine

• Use of ARL graphic technology for tracing and hole flyover animations with statistical information



