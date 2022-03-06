Nine Things to Know: TPC Sawgrass

THE PLAYERS Championship is upon us, and it means another week to appreciate the genius of Pete Dye and Deane Beman. THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass was designed to offer an unparalleled spectator experience while testing the strongest field in golf with a pure test that doesn’t favor any single style of play. Dye’s design culminates with a dramatic finish that includes one of the game’s most famous holes.

Let’s dive in and take a closer look at the annual venue for THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP.

1. A DOLLAR AND A DREAM

PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman purchased the 415 acres on which TPC Sawgrass was built for just $1. Talk about a bargain.

Beman’s vision for the course, and the tournament it would host, convinced the owners to hand the land over for next to nothing. The site was a heavily-wooded swamp, which made the creation of TPC Sawgrass an adventurous process.

“When I first inspected the proposed site for (TPC Sawgrass), my only compatriots in the impenetrable swampy jungle were deer, alligators, wild boar and deadly snakes,” Dye said.

He encountered his snake before he even started building the course. When he dug a hole to test the soil, a large water moccasin popped out of the hole.

“It must have been 5 feet long and as big as your arm,” Beman said in the book “Golf’s Driving Force.” Dye estimated that they killed 70 rattlesnakes during construction, and “all of them were 5 to 6 inches around.”

2. SKETCHERS

That $1 check – dated Feb. 1, 1979 -- isn’t the only memento from TPC Sawgrass’ early days that hangs in the course’s clubhouse.

There’s also a placemat that was the canvas for Dye’s first sketches of the course. He quickly laid out a rudimentary plan after hearing Beman’s vision for the stadium golf concept.

Building a unique course was key to giving THE PLAYERS Championship its own identity and adding prestige to the PGA TOUR’s flagship event, which started in 1974 and had been played on four different courses before finding its permanent home at TPC Sawgrass.

“Deane decided that the way to build this championship and make it significant in the eyes of the professionals and the press was not to compete with the other majors but to create a separate identity,” Dye wrote in his autobiography. “In his opinion, this is just exactly what the concept of stadium golf could accomplish.”

Dye eventually submitted more extensive plans, but often deviated from them. He was a creative genius who often improvised. The course’s most famous hole – the island-green 17th -- is one prominent example. We’ll get to that later.

“I finally had to submit a complete set of plans for the Stadium Course,” Dye wrote in his autobiography. “I suppose Deane’s bankers must have been afraid I would kick off midway through the job and they would be left with half a golf course.”

3. STADIUM GOLF

So, what is stadium golf? It’s an architecture philosophy with the fan in mind. Large spectator mounds give gallery members an unobstructed view of the action. Holes that run parallel to each other, and return to the clubhouse, create hubs of activity where fans can see multiple holes at once without walking miles.

Beman knew first-hand how hard it was to watch a golf tournament. The Phoenix Open was the first event he attended after becoming commissioner in 1974. He stayed outside the ropes to get a fan’s-eye view. Beman, who stood 5-foot-7, often had trouble seeing the action. He noticed that some fans brought stepladders for a better view. Others bought periscopes.

“I’m looking through the back of some head, trying to figure out who is doing what,” Beman said in “Golf’s Driving Force.” “I said to myself, ‘Wow, can you imagine coming out here and walking 5 miles to watch this?’”

TPC Sawgrass was built on flat ground, so the spectator mounds were built with the soil that was excavated to create the course’s water hazards.

4. ISLAND OF ADVENTURE

The 17th hole is the most famous amphitheater at the Stadium Course. Thousands of fans congregate on the spectator mounds to watch players take on one of golf’s most famous holes. Dye’s original plans didn’t call for the course’s penultimate hole to have an island green, though.

The 17th was supposed to be a peninsula with a lake guarding the right side of the green. However, the 17th hole also was the site of the property’s best sand, which they used around the course. The more they excavated, the larger the gulf grew.

“Pretty soon there wasn’t anything left but this little old place to put the pin,” Beman said in “Golf’s Driving Force.”

The next part of the story has become part of Dye lore. “We have a big problem,” Pete told his wife, Alice. “I only have 17 holes out there.”

It was her idea to make the green an island.

“She said to me, ‘Throw a bulkhead out in the middle of it and put some sand and dirt on top of it,’ Dye said in “Golf’s Driving Force. “A light went on and that’s exactly what happened.”

Despite being a short hole with a relatively large green, Dye knew that it would become one of the most intimidating holes in golf.

“We had created a hole that was planted in the player’s mind from the very first tee,” Dye said.

Mark Calcavecchia, a 13-time PGA TOUR winner, compared the hole to a 3 p.m. root canal.

“All day, you know it’s coming,” he said. “But that doesn’t make it any easier when it’s finally time to confront it.”

The 17th is sandwiched between the short, par-5 16th and punishing finishing hole. That closing stretch, which can create large swings in scoring, was designed to encourage dramatic finishes.

“I wanted the finish to be iconic,” Beman said. It is.