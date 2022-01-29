-
-
How to watch final round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational
-
January 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
- The South Course hosts the second round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The final round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational takes place Sunday from the South Course at Torrey Pines and will be broadcast live for the first time. On the call will be a diverse talent ensemble of Damon Hack, Notah Begay III, Doug Smith and Jacques Slade.
The third edition of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational also offers an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation held May 5-8, at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.
Established in 2010, the APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry. This is accomplished through professional tournaments, career development and mentoring sessions. The 2022 season marks the 10th year the PGA TOUR has supported the APGA Tour.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 5-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
-
-