  • Broadcast team, sponsor exemption announced for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational on GOLF Channel

    Diverse team features Damon Hack (play-by-play), Notah Begay III (analyst), Doug Smith, Jacques Slade (on-course reporters); Farmers Insurance Invitational winner to receive exemption into Korn Ferry Tour event

  (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)