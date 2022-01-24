Broadcast team, sponsor exemption announced for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational on GOLF Channel

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and GOLF Channel announced today that a diverse talent ensemble of Damon Hack, Notah Begay III, Doug Smith and Jacques Slade will call the final round of the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour (APGA) Farmers Insurance Invitational this Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. ET. The live broadcast on GOLF Channel marks the first-ever televised APGA tournament.

Additionally, it was announced that the winner of the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, May 5-8, at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

The third annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational is expanding to two rounds, with round one played on Saturday, January 29, on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. The final round will be held Sunday, January 30, on the South Course – using the same final-round hole locations as the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open the day prior. This year, the Farmers Insurance Open shifted its tournament competition days to Wednesday-Saturday, January 26-29.

“We’re proud to present this accomplished group of diverse talent for the first-ever national telecast of an APGA Tour event on GOLF Channel,” said Tom Knapp, EVP, Partnerships and Programming, NBC Sports. “NBC Sports and GOLF Channel are committed to growing the game of golf and utilizing our platforms to help the sport become more diverse and inclusive, which includes on-air talent opportunities.”

Hack, a GOLF Channel host, will handle the play-by-play duties for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational. He will be joined by Begay III, GOLF Channel analyst and four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, as an analyst, as well as Smith – APGA Tour member and GOLF Channel Beyond The Fairway podcast host – and Slade – host and content creator – as on-course reporters. The broadcast will be produced by PGA TOUR LIVE.

“Farmers Insurance has shown extraordinary commitment to diversity in our game,” said PGA TOUR Senior Director of Player Development Kenyatta Ramsey. “To expand the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational to include an exemption at the Simmons Bank Open as well as a diverse team of

on-air coverage was a natural fit, and we’re proud to join Farmers, the Century Club and GOLF Channel in its presentation.”

Established in 2010, the APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry. This is accomplished through professional tournaments, career development and mentoring sessions. The 2022 season marks the 10th year the PGA TOUR has supported the APGA Tour.

“There is tremendous interest and momentum on the APGA Tour as we continue our mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “With the first live broadcast of the APGA Tour, the Farmers Insurance Invitational will be a fantastic showcase of the talented players on the APGA Tour and their stories of perseverance and determination. Support from Farmers Insurance, the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR has been a catalyst for our growth over the last several years and has led to this incredible opportunity.”

The PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open, which dates back to 1952, is among the PGA TOUR’s most historic events, with seven of Tiger Woods’ PGA TOUR record-tying 82 wins coming at the event at Torrey Pines Golf Club.