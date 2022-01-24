Q&A with Damon Hack

Progress, not perfection.

Although there’s still a great deal of work to be done, golf continues to make strides in the effort to make the game look more like the rest of the country. The diversity-focused Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour (APGA) has announced that the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines will expand to two rounds this year.

Saturday’s opening round will be contested on Torrey Pines’ North Course, and Sunday’s second round at the South Course will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.

The live broadcast on Golf Channel marks the first-ever televised APGA tournament, another step in what has become an industry-wide effort to further diversify the sport.

A diverse broadcast team will call the third annual event, including Golf Channel personality and “Golf Today” host Damon Hack on play-by-play, former PGA TOUR professional Notah Begay as analyst, and APGA Tour member Doug Smith and host and content creator Jacques Slade as on-course reporters.

The winner of the event will receive a sponsor’s exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, May 5-8, in Nashville, Tennessee.

We caught up with Hack to talk about where we are now.

PGATOUR.COM: You’ll be calling a little slice of history Sunday. What are your thoughts?

DAMON HACK: Yeah, I’m excited. I really love what the APGA Tour is doing and the PGA TOUR and Farmers and Golf Channel to kind of highlight the Tour and the stories and the players, giving them a platform to play on a course that hosts TOUR events and major championships. I think there are a lot of benefits to the players to be on a tough course and get some TV time. These are players who want to win majors and become names in the game, and what better venue for them? They get TV time, and maybe there are business folks who are watching and hear about their stories. When you’re chasing it at that level, any help you can get in terms of sponsorship and folks who want to invest in you early, that can change things and is also what’s great about this event.

PGATOUR.COM: One of the knocks on golf, especially at the highest level, is that it’s so monochromatic. What does it mean that a young person of color can see someone, or more accurately a lot of someones, resembling them playing the game at a high level on TV?

DAMON HACK: I think it’s hugely important just from an inspirational standpoint to see someone that looks like you; it becomes more tangible and relatable. That’s going to be one of the great benefits of this event as well, is this is a game historically that young African Americans haven’t felt that much of a connection to. Of late there’s been a lot of outreach and wonderful gestures, whether it’s charity dollars or programs to address racial justice, to widen the tent in golf and make the game look a little more like America. It’s almost a soulful connection. Maybe you can’t even explain what it’ll mean, a child flipping through the channels and stopping on a beautiful venue like Torrey Pines in the sunshine and some people who look like them. It kind of reminds me of Bubba Watson or Rickie Fowler saying they never even knew their dream was to play golf in the Olympics. Now these kids might say, ‘You know, I never even thought of playing golf or being part of something like this.’ This will only grow those numbers and make the game a little more reflective of America.

PGATOUR.COM: Kamaiu Johnson and Ryan Alford received exemptions into the Farmers Insurance Open, while Tiger Woods announced that Aaron Beverly received the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption for The Genesis Invitational. Last year, Willie Mack made two cuts on the PGA TOUR. Despite all that, it feels like we’re just at the start of something. Do you feel that way, too?