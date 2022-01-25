  • Farmers Insurance announces five-year-extension with APGA Tour and renews sponsorship for players Kamaiu Johnson, Willie Mack III

    Farmers Insurance further demonstrates commitment to diversity in golf through sponsorship announcements, offering largest purse in APGA Tour history for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines

  • (Ben Jared/Getty Images)(Ben Jared/Getty Images)