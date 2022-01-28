-
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Torrey Pines is once again the site for the Farmers Insurance Open. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines. This week's event started Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.
Jon Rahm will look to win again at Torrey Pines and is tied for the lead with Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS).
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Wednesday-Thursday, 1–7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Wednesday
Thursday Friday Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger
Nick Taylor, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed
Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Joaquin Niemann
