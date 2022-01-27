-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (T1, -13, 39.9%)
2. Justin Thomas (T1, -13, 29.0%)
3. Cameron Tringale (4, -12, 8.3%)
4. Adam Schenk (T1, -13, 6.4%)
5. Luke List (T6, -9, 1.7%)
6. Sungjae Im (T12, -8, 1.5%)
7. Alex Smalley (T6, -9, 1.5%)
8. Si Woo Kim (T6, -9, 1.2%)
9. Peter Malnati (5, -11, 1.2%)
10. Jason Day (T6, -9, 1.1%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (South Course only):
Putting: Bryson DeChambeau +4.3
Around the Green: C.T. Pan +3.2
Approach the Green: Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3.2
Off-the-tee: Seth Reeves +2.2
Total: Sungjae Im +7.2
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Farmers Insurance Open or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.