Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas tied for lead at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – The great ones find a way.

That goes for the days when they have it, and the days when they don’t.

Justin Thomas, 28, was in total command, pelting fairways, pitching in for birdie on the second hole, and driving the par-4 seventh at Torrey Pines North on Thursday. He made it all look easy.

Jon Rahm, 27, usually does that at Torrey. He won the Farmers and U.S. Open and proposed to his wife in these parts, but was so wayward off the tee that he shot his arms into the air when he finally hit a fairway at the sixth hole.

Playing in the same group but not often playing the same game, Thomas (63, 13 under, tied for the lead) and Rahm (65, 13 under) typified the old maxim that it’s not how, it’s how many. They will go into the weekend tied with Adam Schenk (62, North) and one ahead of Cameron Tringale (65, North).

“I played well,” Thomas said after a round that could have been even better had he not missed a short birdie putt at the par-5 ninth, his last hole. “I drove it well, something you've got to do out here on the North course. I mean, both courses, but if you drive it well, you've got a lot of wedges, a lot of short holes, four par 5s.”

Rahm perfected the one-handed or no-handed follow-through as he spent most of his second nine, the front, in the right rough. Still, he limited the damage until he got hot to end the round, making birdies at 6, 7 and 8.

“I managed really well today,” he said. “It feels good because if you tell me before the round I'm going to hit four fairways and shoot 7 under, I'd tell you that something out there must have been really good, which today was. For how little fairways I hit, I was able to hit a lot of those greens from the rough, which is not the easiest thing to do.”

How did he finally find the fairway at the par-4 sixth?

“On 6, believe it or not I just said, you know, screw it, if you (don’t) hit the fairway, might as well have 80 yards (left),” he said, “and went to hit it as hard as I could and it turned out perfect.

“Holes 7 to 9 was repeating exactly what I tried to do on 6.”