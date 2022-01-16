-
-
How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
January 16, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2022
- The Sony Open in Hawaii takes place once again from Waialae Country Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway Sunday from Waialae Country Club.
Russell Henley leads the way at 18-under, two shots ahead of Hideki Matsuyama.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Holes). Saturday, 1:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-6 p.m. (FeaturedGroups), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Featured Holes).
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Saturday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Jimmy Walker, Jim Furyk
Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy
Jason Kokrak, Brandt Snedeker
MUST READS
Hideki Matsuyama surge keeps Russell Henley on toes at Sony Open
Russell Henley takes two-shot lead into Sunday at Sony Open in Hawaii
Keita Nakajima: Five Things to Know
Jim Furyk, 51, makes ace in opening 62 at Sony Open
-
-