Jim Furyk, 51, makes ace in opening 62 at Sony Open
January 13, 2022
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Furyk's amazing hole-in-one on No. 17 at Sony Open
During a practice round ahead of this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA TOUR Champions pro Jim Furyk was addressed by playing partner Brent Grant with the deferential ‘sir’ formality.
Grant, 25, then asked Furyk, 51, what he liked most about his early career on the 50-and-older circuit.
“No one calls me ‘sir,’” Furyk replied.
Grant was born in March 1996, a month after Furyk's first Sony Open victory, carding 11-under total and besting Brad Faxon in a playoff for his second PGA TOUR title.
Furyk, now a 17-time TOUR winner in addition to three PGA TOUR Champions victories, has intentions of adding a second Sony Open title to his collection.
The Pennsylvania native, inspired by his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers’ late-season push to a playoff berth, carded an opening-round, 8-under 62 at Waialae CC – including a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole.
Furyk becomes the oldest player to shoot 62 or better on TOUR since 1983, doing so with a torrid 5-under stretch on his final five holes – including a par at the par-5 18th.
Playing on a sponsor’s exemption as the first leg of an Aloha Double – en route to next week’s PGA TOUR Champions season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai – Furyk proved early that he’s looking to do more than solely fill a spot in the field.
“I love (the) Sony (Open) … it’s a place I’ve had a lot of success,” said Furyk after signing for his eighth round of 62 or better on TOUR. “I’m not hitting the ball far enough to compete out here on a regular basis on a lot of the golf courses, but Waialae is a place I still feel I can get around and shoot under par pretty well, and so it’s fun.
“Places I’ve won, Valspar, Heritage, those are courses I can still compete on. Once in a while, I’ll dip out here, but I’ll predominantly play on PGA TOUR Champions.”Jim and Tabitha Furyk meet with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the 2005 Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Bash. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
When he does dip back out onto the PGA TOUR though, Furyk strategically picks his spots to maximize his opportunity to make an impact. Venerable Waialae CC appears the perfect venue – Furyk has recorded 10 top-25s in 17 Sony Open appearances, including his 1996 victory and a 1997 runner-up.
The Sony Open demands a precision game. Tree-lined, par-70 Waialae CC plays to just 7,044 yards and requires players to shape the ball both ways, preferring precision to power. Three decades into his professional career, Furyk’s game fits that bill.
Averaging 271.9 yards off the tee, Furyk rebounded from an opening bogey to record seven birdies and an eagle, including his sixth career TOUR ace at the 187-yard, par-3 17th.
“I thought I was in-between clubs, but (caddie) Fluff assured me it was a 6-iron for me,” Furyk recollected of his decision-making process on No. 17 tee. “It was the right club and I had it teed up a little bit, trying to get the ball in the air and hit down on it. Caught it just a smidge high in the face.
“And so I loved the line it was on, but I wasn't quite sure I caught enough of it to cover it. And carried on the green probably two or three yards and landed in a perfect spot and then released towards the pin. I guess that's kind of the line I was looking.”
Yes, sir!Pittsburgh Steelers fan Jim Furyk seeks his 18th PGA TOUR title this weekend, as the Steelers ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL Wild Card playoff matchup. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
