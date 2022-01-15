-
How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 15, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Sony Open in Hawaii takes place once again from Waialae Country Club. (Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway Saturday from Waialae Country Club.
Russell Henley leads the way at 15-under after a 63 on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Holes). Saturday, 1:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-6 p.m. (FeaturedGroups), 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Featured Holes).
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Saturday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Hudson Swafford, Kevin Chappell
Jimmy Walker, Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis
