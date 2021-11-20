-
How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Sea Island, Georgia, provides a great backdrop for The RSM Classic once again. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 3 of The RSM Classic takes place Saturday from Sea Island, Georgia.
Talor Gooch continues his strong run of form to lead by one heading into the weekend with Sebastian Munoz, Zach Johnson and Mackenzie Hughes among those in pursuit.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
