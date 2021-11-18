-
Jordan Spieth and wife welcome first child
November 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Jordan Spieth is a father now.
Spieth and his wife, Annie, welcomed their first child, a son, on Sunday.
“Sammy Spieth born 11/14,” Jordan wrote on Twitter. “Mamma and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!”
Sammy Spieth born 11/14 💙— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) November 18, 2021
Mama and baby doing great!
Feeling blessed! pic.twitter.com/tV5FZMUGES
The birth of his first child was another momentous milestone in a successful year for Spieth. He won the Valero Texas Open in April for his first victory since 2017. He also was runner-up at The Open Championship, re-entered the top 10 in the world ranking and qualified for his first TOUR Championship in four years.
The Spieths remained mum about the pregnancy, not announcing it publicly until the TOUR Championship, when a pregnant Annie was seen following her husband around the course. Jordan said at East Lake that the couple was waiting until the baby’s birth to learn the gender.
Spieth, 28, has played just once since being a member of this year’s victorious Ryder Cup team, finishing T18 at THE CJ CUP @ THE SUMMIT.
