  • NEWS

    Greyson Sigg aims to be next Bulldog to make it big

    Rookie is 11th former Georgia player to reach PGA TOUR this season

  • Greyson Sigg becomes the 11th former Georgia Bulldog on the PGA TOUR. (Alex Goddlett/Getty Images)Greyson Sigg becomes the 11th former Georgia Bulldog on the PGA TOUR. (Alex Goddlett/Getty Images)