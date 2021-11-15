Greyson Sigg aims to be next Bulldog to make it big

When Georgia coach Chris Haack goes to check on his guys at The RSM Classic he’ll have his work cut out for him.

In total, 11 of Haack’s former players make their livings on the PGA TOUR, with Bubba Watson the only former Bulldog not in the field for this week’s RSM. There are no slouches in this bunch, either, with 10 making the FedExCup Playoffs last summer. Nine have won, with Watson (12), Harris English (4), Kevin Kisner (4), Chris Kirk (4), Russell Henley (3), Brendon Todd (3), Brian Harman (2), Hudson Swafford (2) and Keith Mitchell (1) combining for 35 TOUR titles.

The next in line? None other than Haack’s future son-in-law Greyson Sigg. The 26-year-old Augusta, Georgia native is a rookie on TOUR after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. He says it’s not hard to figure out why the Georgia contingent continues to grow and thrive: At Georgia, unless a player finished in the top 10 in the event prior, they’re in the qualifying mix for the next event.

“We had to earn it when we were in school,” Sigg said, “and you got to earn it today. Nothing’s given to you in this game, and that’s how Haacker treated us in school. Some coaches don’t like it, but I think it’s genius. You learn to find yourself and what you like to do at a young age, so when you come out of college, you’re ready to go do a Monday qualifier and (used to) having to shoot 8 under to get through.

“I think that’s a big deal,” he continued. “There’s a reason why there’s that many Georgia guys on TOUR.”

Beyond that, Haack sees one similarity between a lot of his players – the consistency in their demeanors. They shake off the bad shots quickly, one of the things Haack stresses at Georgia. Sigg listened well.

“They don’t get too high and low,” Haack said. “And that’s something we’ve always preached and tried to get them to do, but he was already pretty good at it.”

Sigg’s fiancée Katie Haack said what you see is what you get with the affable and laid back Sigg, whom fellow Georgia product Sepp Straka describes as one of the funniest people he knows.

Not that he’s totally immune from nerves.

“The only time I’ve ever seen him rattled was when he proposed,” Katie said with a laugh.

In fact, there were two other times, said Georgia Associate Head Coach Jim Douglas.

“The two times he was here that he got to a tournament and the ball was not drawing,” Douglas said. “Talk about freaking someone out; he’d never seen the ball go straight.” Douglas laughed. “He was literally freaked out. But he woke up the next day and it was back to his normal draw.”

Keith Mitchell jokes that Sigg rolls out of bed “hitting a 5-yard draw” and that his “natural game is perfect.”

Douglas disagrees. He said Sigg’s shot shape is more like a 2- or 3-yard draw. Either way, it was that consistency and ball-striking prowess that caught Haack’s eye. He said Sigg’s demeanor reminds him of other former UGA standouts, but the ball-striking and stature remind him most of Harman. Both are on the small side, but are nevertheless ball-striking machines with a beautiful natural draw. Both are plenty long, and routinely hit 16 or 17 greens in regulation per round. Both could sometimes get too aggressive with the flat stick when they were juniors and had to become better lag putters through college and into their professional careers.