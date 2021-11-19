-
How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Sea Island, Georgia, provides a great backdrop for The RSM Classic once again. (Jennifer Perez/Getty Images)
Round 2 of The RSM Classic takes place Friday from Sea Island, Georgia. The field is deep, led by Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Day and Webb Simpson. Tournament host Davis Love III will play once again this year.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen
(Tee times)
Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann
(Tee times)
Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb
(Tee times)
Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Jason Day
(Tee times)
