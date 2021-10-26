-
How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship takes place Thursday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: PGA TOUR LIVE will not be available for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett
(Tee times)
Seamus Power, Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell
(Tee times)
Nick Watney, Luke Donald, Matthew Fitzpatrick
(Tee times)
Brian Gay, Nick Taylor, Camillo Villegas
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Local pro with stage IV cancer in field in Bermuda
