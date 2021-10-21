Local pro with stage IV cancer playing Butterfield Bermuda Championship

“I used to love the way they dressed back in the day in like green pants and red pants and diamond studders and pom-poms on the hat,” says Morris, who especially revered Fred Couples. “And I was always waiting to be able to play with them.”

He got that opportunity when he was 12 and soon began thinking about becoming a pro. But his father died in an accident when he was 19, and Morris was so distraught he quit.

“I went to one of the cliffs here in Bermuda and I threw all my golf clubs and all my shoes and everything off the cliff,” he says. “I was disgusted with golf because it didn't mean anything to me without my dad. I never wanted to play again.”

Morris’ mom died of cancer later that year, adding to his despair. He worked as a bartender to help support his siblings and didn’t play golf again for nearly a decade.

“One day somebody invited me to go play golf and I didn't want to go, but I did,” he says. “I made triple on the first hole. I'll never forget it. And then the second hole, I missed the green and I was like, ‘This game sucks, I told you guys.’ And I chipped it in (for birdie).”

After enrolling in the now-closed Golf Academy of the South in Orlando, Florida, he honed his game and learned to teach. He also learned to repair clubs and manage a pro shop. He graduated with honors in 2003 and has been the head pro at two clubs in Bermuda.

“I got sidetracked,” he admits. “I don't like to use the word regret. You know what I mean? I made a fair decision that day, throwing all my golf clubs away. I wish I would have stayed. But it happens. I was young. I was only a teenager and life just changed so fast for me.

“But I got through that and 10 years I was out of golf. I was probably better for it because maybe had I got into that business then it probably wouldn't have worked out. Maybe I just needed time to mature and whatnot. And like I said, it's been 25 years now. I love it.”

Far from obsessed with his own problems, Morris has raised more than $200,000 to help the families of other cancer patients pay their hospital bills. How? By three times playing 180 holes in a 24-hour marathon, a sprint that lets him briefly forget that he himself has terminal cancer.

“You have so much alone time,” he says, “and you don't realize it when you're driving, when you're brushing your teeth, using the bathroom, getting in the shower – you have so much alone time and you're so scared, man, because you know, like, you've got a wife, you've got kids. You're always worried about leaving them.

“And so, you think about it every day,” he continues. “When they tell you that you’re dying, you think about dying every day, you know? Not the bad things really, it's just the thought of like leaving your family, leaving the people at your job, and leaving your kids. So yeah, you think about it, but when I play golf, I don't have time to, because I don't want to miss a six-footer.”

Morris says he’s had more good days than bad of late, and he thinks the adrenaline and excitement of this week will help keep him strong. His only goal is to shoot the lowest score he can at Port Royal on Thursday and make Bermudians proud. When tournament director Justin Belanger extended the exemption to Morris two weeks ago, he told local newspapers that the week would be about “more than golf; it’s about this community. …

“It will be great to see the island join us in supporting his dream and cheering him on.”

Morris embraces that opportunity. He’s looking forward to having Laurie and three of his four kids – his daughter will be watching on TV at her home in England – as well as aunts, uncles and friends in his gallery.

“It makes a difference to me how I play,” he says. “But to them, it doesn't matter. They just want to see me because they know what I'm going through. As far as being proud of me, all those boxes are checked. I just want them to enjoy the moment like I do.

“We have a lot to be thankful for outside of the bad things. There's so much to life without dwelling on the bad stuff, you know?”

Morris says it’s hard to overestimate the impact this week has had on his mental well-being, as well as his overall health. He says he plans to “experience it like nobody else,” and “eat it up, man” – but not just for himself. The week is also for the entire island, and all cancer survivors.

“I'm going to enjoy people cheering for me,” he says. “I'm going to enjoy people writing about me. And I just hope that (this) story and whatnot gets out there to people that have cancer or have a sickness that think that it's all doom and gloom, because it's not.

“I believe that a positive attitude and a positive outlook is probably better than any miracle drug,” he adds. “And if you could look at somebody and maybe draw some inspiration from them to get you motivated, then I've done my job and I don't believe in just touching one person. I want to touch as many as I can.”