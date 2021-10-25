-
-
Power Rankings: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
-
-
October 25, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Fresh off a win in Spain, Matt Fitzpatrick tops the rankings for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
If Brian Gay aspires to host a PGA TOUR event, he might contact the organizers of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship because he’s been The Man at Port Royal Golf Course on the western edge of the island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Gay defends his title this week, and that was a step up on the podium from a T3 in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019. Just like last year, to which Gay can attest, the champion will receive 500 FedExCup points and an invitation into the 2022 Masters, among other customary perks.
Scroll past the projected contenders for an explanation of why Gay has thrived in this event, how the courses challenges and more.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Taylor PendrithConsistency is this rookie’s calling card. Only two missed cuts in 24 starts across two tours in 2021. Though without a top 35 this season, he’s signed for 11 red numbers (among 12 scores).Consistency is this rookie’s calling card. Only two missed cuts in 24 starts across two tours in 2021. Though without a top 35 this season, he’s signed for 11 red numbers (among 12 scores).
14 Russell KnoxYou’d expect a Scot with his skill set to have success in the elements, and he has with a T11 (2019) and a T16 (2020) at Port Royal. Sat T7 at the Fortinet midpoint before a rough weekend.
You’d expect a Scot with his skill set to have success in the elements, and he has with a T11 (2019) and a T16 (2020) at Port Royal. Sat T7 at the Fortinet midpoint before a rough weekend.
13 Denny McCarthyIn addition to his profile as one of the best putters on TOUR, he props up at this time of year. Two top 20s in his last five starts. Also finished T15 (2019) and T4 (2020) at Port Royal.
In addition to his profile as one of the best putters on TOUR, he props up at this time of year. Two top 20s in his last five starts. Also finished T15 (2019) and T4 (2020) at Port Royal.
12 Scott StallingsBelieve in his experience. That includes at Port Royal where he placed T18 in 2019 and T26 last year, ranking a respective 10th and first in scrambling. Opened 2021-22 with a T6 at Silverado.
Believe in his experience. That includes at Port Royal where he placed T18 in 2019 and T26 last year, ranking a respective 10th and first in scrambling. Opened 2021-22 with a T6 at Silverado.
11 Harry HallDelivered a T8 at the Shriners as a Sleeper. Didn’t hurt that he was just engaged and playing in Vegas where he went to college, but he also won on the Korn Ferry Tour in Wichita in June.
Delivered a T8 at the Shriners as a Sleeper. Didn’t hurt that he was just engaged and playing in Vegas where he went to college, but he also won on the Korn Ferry Tour in Wichita in June.
10 Adam HadwinLosing the handle on his irons led to inconsistency last season but his precision off the tee and putter didn’t suffer. He also put it all together in his last start with a T6 at TPC Summerlin.
Losing the handle on his irons led to inconsistency last season but his precision off the tee and putter didn’t suffer. He also put it all together in his last start with a T6 at TPC Summerlin.
9 David LipskyAs an American PGA TOUR rookie who’s won multiple times abroad, he’s in his own lane. In last five starts across three tours, he’s logged a T4 (KFT), a T22 (PGA TOUR) and a T4 (Euro Tour).
As an American PGA TOUR rookie who’s won multiple times abroad, he’s in his own lane. In last five starts across three tours, he’s logged a T4 (KFT), a T22 (PGA TOUR) and a T4 (Euro Tour).
8 Brian GayOn the spectrum of horses for courses, he’s an endpoint. He’s gone T3-Win with a scoring average of 66.875 at Port Royal, and he has only one top 25 anywhere else since the inaugural edition.
On the spectrum of horses for courses, he’s an endpoint. He’s gone T3-Win with a scoring average of 66.875 at Port Royal, and he has only one top 25 anywhere else since the inaugural edition.
7 Patrick ReedWhen you scale to the elite level of the game, the benefit of the doubt follows in this debut. While he’s scuffled of late, accuracy off the tee and his short game/putting points toward a rebound.
When you scale to the elite level of the game, the benefit of the doubt follows in this debut. While he’s scuffled of late, accuracy off the tee and his short game/putting points toward a rebound.
6 Mito PereiraHis pace has slowed but he’s still humming along. Opened his rookie season with a solo third at Silverado and now sits 3-for-3 overall on the shoulders of an impressive approach game.
His pace has slowed but he’s still humming along. Opened his rookie season with a solo third at Silverado and now sits 3-for-3 overall on the shoulders of an impressive approach game.
5 Seamus PowerThe Irishman is 2-for-2 at Port Royal but now he’s entering on a vapor trail of a torrid summer and his breakthrough victory at Keene Trace. Finished T21 at the Shriners in his last start.
The Irishman is 2-for-2 at Port Royal but now he’s entering on a vapor trail of a torrid summer and his breakthrough victory at Keene Trace. Finished T21 at the Shriners in his last start.
4 Guido MigliozziRemember this guy? Of course you do! The Italian opted not to give it a go at the KFT Finals, but he knows he can compete at this level. T4 in TOUR debut at 2021 U.S. Open; T13 at Travelers.
Remember this guy? Of course you do! The Italian opted not to give it a go at the KFT Finals, but he knows he can compete at this level. T4 in TOUR debut at 2021 U.S. Open; T13 at Travelers.
3 Christiaan BezuidenhoutThe first-time TOUR member is making his season debut, and he does so with considerable promise at 43rd in the OWGR. Rested since a solo fifth at the BMW PGA Championship.
The first-time TOUR member is making his season debut, and he does so with considerable promise at 43rd in the OWGR. Rested since a solo fifth at the BMW PGA Championship.
2 Danny WillettTwo weeks after missing the cut at Silverado, he prevailed at the Dunhill Links. Then traveled to Vegas and finished T21 at the Shriners. Second start at Port Royal (T55, 2020); opened with 67.
Two weeks after missing the cut at Silverado, he prevailed at the Dunhill Links. Then traveled to Vegas and finished T21 at the Shriners. Second start at Port Royal (T55, 2020); opened with 67.
1 Matt FitzpatrickTook last week off after winning at Valderrama where he admitted a win was on his bucket list. Closed it out in bogey-free, 2-under 69. Still chasing his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR.
Took last week off after winning at Valderrama where he admitted a win was on his bucket list. Closed it out in bogey-free, 2-under 69. Still chasing his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of Kramer Hickok, Hank Lebioda, David Hearn and Ryan Armour, each of whom recorded a top 20 in both prior editions of the tournament.
Gay always has been a player who’d contend in a driving contest … if accuracy was rewarded. For a long, long time, he was among the leaders in fairways hit on the PGA TOUR. So, when the wind blows on shorter courses, as it can at Hilton Head and El Camaleón – to name two other sites where Gay has prevailed – he’d seem to have as good a chance as anyone. Mitigating the potential of danger on approach with precision off the tee is one way to navigate a lucrative career at the highest level.
However, like all other multiple winners, Gay isn’t a one-trick talent. His co-equal strength is the putter. It’s the reason why he’s won shootouts and, notably, the 2009 RBC Heritage by 10 strokes. So, on tracks on which longer hitters must downshift, his possibilities rise by comparison.
Port Royal is a par 71 with three par 5s, but it tips at just 6,828 yards. Outside of standard upkeep, maintenance and beautification, the course is the same. Primary rough stands at two inches and the greens – bermudagrass, naturally – are governed to measure just 10½ feet on the Stimpmeter. That’s slow by TOUR standards for a good reason, and it’s going to be necessary this week.
The trailing edge of a Nor’easter that’ll be impacting the Eastern Seaboard of the United States will linger into Thursday’s opening round on Bermuda. As of now, winds are forecast to be sustained at 25 mph with gusts touching 35 mph. The breezes will be abate to the more normal range of 15-20 mph for the remainder, but the first-round scoring average could threaten last year’s second-round split of 73.638 for the same reason.
For the week, the 2020 field average 71.151, but as it did at just 69.833 in its debut two years ago, the course would play considerably under par over 72 holes without wind as its primary defense. Inclement weather is expected to move in by Saturday and remain a threat on Sunday.
At Port Royal last year, Gay ranked T4 in driving accuracy, T15 in greens in regulation and sixth in putts per GIR. The course ranked as the third-stingiest in fairways hit and 14th-toughest in GIR. (ShotLink isn’t utilized in the tournament, so there are no measured strokes. This means that statistics including all Strokes Gained analytics and proximity to the hole aren’t gathered.)
Gay finished outside the top 40 in par-3 and par-5 scoring here a year ago, but he led the field in par-4 scoring and slotted 10th in converting his GIR into par breakers in regulation before turning away Wyndham Clark with birdie on the only hole required in a sudden-death playoff.
Six golfers who competed at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP made the trip to Bermuda (as of Monday): Matthew NeSmith (T48 at ZOZO), Brandon Hagy (T54), Kramer Hickok (T57), Sepp Straka (T66), Peter Malnati (74th) and Garrick Higgo (T75)..
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Ranking
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday
-
-