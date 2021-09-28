-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Country Club of Jackson is the site once again for the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns this week to the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Some of the players looking to earn early FedExCup points include defending champion Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris, Matthew Wolff, Zach Johnson and former FedExCup champions Brandt Snedeker and Bill Haas.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), times subject to change.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati
(Tee times)
Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley
(Tee times)
Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
(Tee times)
Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz
(Tee times)
