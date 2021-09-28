-
-
Expert Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 28, 2021
- Mito Pereira is a sneaky good pick entering the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Sanderson Farms Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP
EXPERT PICKS: SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 414 157 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 446 154 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 593 138 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 633 135 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 975 102 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,171 81
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 414 157 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 446 154 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 593 138 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 633 135 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 975 102 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,171 81
-
-