Monday Qualifiers: Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier ended Monday in a 3-for-2 playoff between PGA TOUR veteran Kyle Reifers, Quade Cummins, and Wilson Furr.

Cummins, a former standout at the University of Oklahoma, made eagle to clinch the first playoff spot after bogeying the 17th hole of regulation at Deerfield Golf Club in Canton, Mississippi.

“The 17th is one of the tougher holes out there, and with how the greens were, you’re going to pay if you’re out of position,” Cummins told PGATOUR.COM after the round. “I was very stressed after that bogey because I knew 5 under had a small chance to qualify. Luckily it held throughout the day to give me a chance in a playoff.”

Reifers birdied the fifth hole of the playoff to earn the final spot and while eliminating Furr.

Grant Hirschman and Sam Saunders were co-medalists after shooting 65 respectively.

Hirschman, a fellow Oklahoma Sooner alumni, shot 6 under on the back nine after a slow start to the day.

“I hit really nice on the front nine but just couldn’t get a putt to fall. I made an eagle putt on 10 that changed the momentum of the round, seeing a putt roll in and then get to -3 thru 10. I kept the pedal down on the back nine and stayed aggressive,” Hirschman told PGATOUR.COM.

Hirschman is coming off his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and is starting to hone his craft as a professional golfer.

“I’d say I learned to stick true to my own game and not shy away from that. It’s easy to chase speed or change your game to match what seems right. In reality, what makes me a great golfer is sticking to my own game and game plan week in and week out.”

Qualifiers

Grant Hirschman (65)

Age: 26

College: University of Oklahoma

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $14,190

Notes: Hirschman will play his first PGA TOUR event since the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Played 18 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, recording a pair of Top 10 finishes including a T4 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper. Played a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21, finishing in the Top 10 twice and Top 25 five times. Was part of the Oklahoma’s 2017 National Championship team and claimed three victories during his college career. He was 2018 Big 12 individual champion. Ranked 746 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Sam Saunders (65)

Age: 34

College: Clemson University

Turned pro: 2009

PGA TOUR starts: 156

Cuts made: 72

PGA TOUR earnings: $3,474,499

Notes: Saunders rebounds this week after missing the Fortinet Championship Monday qualifier in a playoff. Has spent five full seasons on the PGA TOUR since 2010. Finished T2 in the 2015 Puerto Rico Open after losing in a playoff. Supports the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Hospital. Ranked 1594 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Quade Cummins (67)

Age: 25

College: University of Oklahoma

Turned pro: 2020

PGA TOUR starts: 3

Cuts made: 2

Earnings: $15,680

Notes: Will make his fourth career start on the PGA TOUR at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Finished T67 at the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN while still an amateur. Finished T58 at the 2021 Fortinet Championship in his first start of the season. Finished the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season with back-to-back Top 10 finishes at the Auburn University Club Invitational and L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club. Won the 2016 Oklahoma Amateur and was a two-time Oklahoma 4A state golf champion (2013 and 2015). Ranked 1243 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Kyle Reifers (67)

Age: 37

College: Wake Forest

Turned pro: 2006

PGA TOUR starts: 161

Cuts made: 86

PGA TOUR earnings: $4,061,553

Notes: Reifers will make his third PGA TOUR start since 2018. Has played five full seasons on the PGA TOUR since 2006. Has placed in the Top 10 eight times in his career, including a second-place finish in the 2015 Barracuda Championship after losing in a playoff to J.J. Henry. Won the 2006 Chattanooga Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, defeating 9x PGA TOUR winner Brandt Snedeker in a playoff. Won the 2004 Ohio State Amateur. First car was a Jeep Cherokee. Now drives a Cadillac Escalade. Ranked 633 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Notes

Notables who missed qualifying: Jonathan Byrd, Byeong Hun An, Blayne Barber, Erik Compton, Vaughn Taylor, Curtis Luck, Andrew Loupe, Aaron Baddeley, Bo Hoag, Mark Hubbard, Beau Hossler, Austin Eckroat, and Ben Crane.

2021-2022 Monday Qualifier statistics

Last event’s qualifier result (Fortinet Championship): Kristoffer Ventura (MC), Justin Suh (T58), Joshua McCarthy (MC), and Michael Kim (MC)

Total money earned by Monday qualifiers on TOUR this season: $15,680

Best finish of the 2021-2022 season by a Monday qualifier: Justin Suh (T58, Fortinet Championship)

Next Monday qualifier: Shiners Hospitals for Children Open at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada (October 4, 2021)