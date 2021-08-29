-
-
How to watch BMW Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place this week from Caves Valley in Maryland at the BMW Championship. The top 70 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay share the lead with many big names chasing them. Sunday is the final round for golfers to make it into the top 30 of the FedExCup standings and earn themselves a tee time at East Lake for the TOUR Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
(Tee times)
Jordan Spieth, Kevin Streelman
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Polar opposites Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay face Sunday showdown
Wild ride for Bryson DeChambeau leaves him tied with Patrick Cantlay at BMW Championship
FedExCup update: Rory McIlroy keeps FedExCup and BMW Championship dreams alive
Bryson DeChambeau narrowly misses historic 59
Recovery to play huge role as hot, humid conditions hit BMW Championship
Storm remnants bring preferred lies into effect for BMW Championship
Five things about Caves Valley
-
-