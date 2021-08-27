Bryson DeChambeau narrowly misses historic 59

-
Bryson DeChambeau narrowly misses historic 59Misreads birdie try from just over 6 feet on the last hole
August 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau sticks approach to set up eagle at BMW Championship
Bryson DeChambeau missed a birdie from 6 feet, 3 inches on the 18th hole that would have made him the 12th player to break 60 and given him the 13th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history.
After tapping in his eagle putt from just inside three feet at the par-5 16th hole, DeChambeau spun back a wedge to close range on 18 to leave himself a putt at history. Alas, he aimed too far left, and the ball never had a chance of going in.
“I had the right speed,” he told the Golf Channel’s Steve Sands. “I misread the putt.”
DeChambeau also eagled the par-5 fourth hole after his 273-yard second shot wound up just over 11 feet from the pin. It was the second round of 60 in the last two weeks, as Cameron Smith also flirted with 59 at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National last week.
Scottie Scheffler shot the last 59 on TOUR at THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston last year.
DeChambeau beat his previous career low, a 62 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, by two shots. He came into the week 9th in the FedExCup, first in driving distance. At 16 under par, he took a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay (63) with two rounds remaining.
Bryson DeChambeau’s chance to shoot 59 at BMW Championship
