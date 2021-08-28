Polar opposites Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay face Sunday showdown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Crazy against calm. Science against art. Brawn against finesse.

However you slice it, an intriguing Sunday showdown between Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay awaits at the BMW Championship after they sit locked at the top, three ahead of the nearest challenger, at Caves Valley Golf Club.

While a handful of other contenders like Sungjae Im (three back), Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Sam Burns and two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy (all four back) will hold hopes of victory, the two Californians are certainly in the catbird seat.

And yet they couldn’t be more opposed in how they do business.

DeChambeau is a tinkerer. A scientist testing new equipment and new philosophies almost every day. He will close down the range in darkness until he gets things just so. He also charts stats and weather conditions and ultimately plays the bash and barge game of distance.

Cantlay is a stayer. Change is his enemy. Routines are his solace. Once something works, he sticks with it, perhaps even for years. It’s an if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, kind of mentality. He relies more on feel when it comes to his game.

“I don't like to change too much. I feel like when you do implement a change, you should give it some time to see whether it works or not, and so I might spend a little bit more time working on a different part of my game,” Cantlay says.

“There might be one thing that I'm working on and I might work on it for months and months and months, trying to build a weakness into a strength. But for the most part I try and stick to my game plan and my process.”

DeChambeau is wild, wacky and brings constant excitement. Recently we’ve learned he will enter the world long drive competition. Unsurprisingly his Saturday 67 was an enigma wrapped in a riddle.

It included a bad break off a sprinkler head; an incredible birdie-eagle-eagle run; two water balls when he was seemingly unbeatable and bounce back birdies when it appeared he was unraveling.