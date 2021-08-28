-
How to watch BMW Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place this week from Caves Valley in Maryland at the BMW Championship. The top 70 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars. Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed out on shooting 59 on Friday making eight birdies and two eagles.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Harry Higgs
(Tee times)
Harris English, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Bryson DeChambeau narrowly misses historic 59
FedExCup update: Sergio Garcia making run at TOUR Championship
Bryson DeChambeau leads BMW Championship
Recovery to play huge role as hot, humid conditions hit BMW Championship
Storm remnants bring preferred lies into effect for BMW Championship
Five things about Caves Valley
