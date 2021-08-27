FedExCup update: Sergio Garcia making run at TOUR Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Veteran Sergio Garcia has positioned himself for a run at the FedExCup, backing up his impressive opening round with another great effort on Friday at the BMW Championship.

Garcia was just a four-foot putt away from a 5-under 67 when the horn blew to stop play for dangerous weather conditions, moving the Spaniard to 12 under for the tournament in a tie for third.

Should he coax in the par putt when play resumes the 41-year-old will be bogey-free through two rounds after his impressive 65 on Thursday. As it stands midway through the second round, Garcia projects from 44th in the FedExCup points list to 23rd, with the top 30 set to make the TOUR Championship and have a shot at the ultimate prize.

“I'm in a spot where it's kind of like a win-win for me. If I play great and I make it to the TOUR Championship, it's a win. If I don't play as great and I don't make it to the TOUR Championship, I get to go back home and see the kiddos and my wife. They're both positive things, but I'm going to try to make sure that it's postponed one week,” Garcia said.

“I've got to do just more of the same things. Just keep trusting myself. Obviously that's key when it comes down to playing well. Believe in what I'm able, what I'm capable of doing, and then just go out there and do it. It's simpler said than done, but it's as simple as that.”

Garcia is also trying to keep his name in contention for the European Ryder Cup team although he finds himself well down the points list at this stage. The European team is selected in two weeks’ time after the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship to be played Sept. 9-12.

Garcia is the record holder for most points earned in the Ryder Cup having taken over the record in Paris in 2018. His 25.5 points from nine appearances comes from a 22-12-7 record which eclipsed Nick Faldo’s 25 points from 11 appearances.

European captain Padraig Harrington has indicated he’d like potential captains picks, of which he will have three, to be playing in the final event however Garcia was hopeful he could show enough at Caves Valley and hopefully East Lake.

“At the moment I don't have it planned. I'm not going to lie, I'm 41 years old, I've traveled all around the world for a long time, so I can't be doing too many jumps that close to the Ryder Cup if I get picked,” Garcia said.

“Obviously I'll talk to him, and if he has me in his sights to be in the team, try to figure out what we can do, but what I want to do is play as well as I can this week and hopefully next week and then we'll see.”

Swafford eyes BMW win, not East Lake

Rounds of 67-66 from Hudson Swafford have the two-time PGA TOUR winner thinking big at the BMW Championship.

Swafford sat at 11-under in a tie for fifth when dangerous weather halted play in round two at Caves Valley Golf Club – good enough to project him into the TOUR Championship should he maintain his pace.

Starting at 40th in the FedExCup points list after winning the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championship last fall, Swafford was trending towards 28th on Friday. But while the top 30 make it to East Lake and have a chance at the FedExCup the former University of Georgia star said he had no clue where he needed to finish to survive, nor did he care.

He’s at Caves Valley to win.

“I'm just trying to get in the mix late on Sunday to try to win. That'll take care of everything and put me in a place where I want; actually have chance to compete at East Lake as opposed to starting 10 shots back,” Swafford said.

“Getting to East Lake obviously opens up your whole next season, but man, winning takes care of all. I would like to win… go win and you'll be where you need to be. That's really the only thing I'm focused on. East Lake is a bonus. I know if I win then I'll be in East Lake. So I'm going to try to get in the mix, going to do everything I can, going to play aggressive to have a chance to win and see where it stacks up.”

FedExCup Notes… With Garcia and Swafford currently projected inside the top 30 that leaves Charley Hoffman (T37) and Max Homa (T66) projected outside the mark… Lucas Glover’s 68-67 start have him in striking distance of East Lake. When play was stopped, he was just one shot off moving his way inside the top 30… South African Erik Van Rooyen (T9) was just two shots off the pace he needs to make it to Atlanta.