How to watch THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

August 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Liberty National will offer great views once again at THE NORTHERN TRUST. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place this week from Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey, at THE NORTHERN TRUST. The top 125 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns
Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer
