-
-
Power Rankings: THE NORTHERN TRUST
-
-
August 16, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
From the eight-hole playoff at the Travelers Championship to the six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship, to the 7-for-2, 8-for-1 and 9-for-3 faceoffs for the final spots via open qualifiers at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Palmetto Championship at Congaree and Rocket Mortgage Classic, respectively, it’s been a demanding stretch of overtimes on the PGA TOUR.
But those are just playoffs. These are the Playoffs!
The FedExCup Playoffs open with THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. It’s the first stop of the 125-for-70-for-30 scramble to be the 15th FedExCup champion. Beneath the expanded ranking of projected contenders are details about the format, the increasingly familiar host course and more.
RELATED: How the field qualified | The First Look
POWER RANKINGS: THE NORTHERN TRUST
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Kevin KisnerThe Wyndham champ once again proved why he’s so dangerous when he hits his GIR (T8 at Sedgefield). Last saw Liberty National as a Presidents Cupper in 2017 and went 2-0-2.The Wyndham champ once again proved why he’s so dangerous when he hits his GIR (T8 at Sedgefield). Last saw Liberty National as a Presidents Cupper in 2017 and went 2-0-2. 19 Viktor HovlandThe Playoffs no longer are the former OSU Cowboy’s first rodeo, not that that’s matter just about everywhere. Ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 24th in putting: birdies-or-better.The Playoffs no longer are the former OSU Cowboy’s first rodeo, not that that’s matter just about everywhere. Ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 24th in putting: birdies-or-better. 18 Justin ThomasStill hasn’t found a groove since prevailing at THE PLAYERS but he’s thrived during the Playoffs throughout his career, including a T12 here in 2019. Fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.Still hasn’t found a groove since prevailing at THE PLAYERS but he’s thrived during the Playoffs throughout his career, including a T12 here in 2019. Fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 17 Adam ScottPrevailed here in 2013 and finished fifth in 2019, but the Aussie has played well in the Playoffs throughout his career. Arrives this time with the “disappointing” momentum of a playoff loss.Prevailed here in 2013 and finished fifth in 2019, but the Aussie has played well in the Playoffs throughout his career. Arrives this time with the “disappointing” momentum of a playoff loss. 16 Patrick ReedPrior to his victory here in 2019, he went 3-1-1 in the 2017 Presidents Cup. His week-to-week results remain middling by comparison, but he always rises to the occasion in the Playoffs.Prior to his victory here in 2019, he went 3-1-1 in the 2017 Presidents Cup. His week-to-week results remain middling by comparison, but he always rises to the occasion in the Playoffs. 15 Webb SimpsonA midyear stumble is behind him. He arrived with a T19-T15-T7 burst in tow. Also finished a respective eighth, T15 and T18 at Liberty National. Sits 30th in GIR and second in scrambling.
A midyear stumble is behind him. He arrived with a T19-T15-T7 burst in tow. Also finished a respective eighth, T15 and T18 at Liberty National. Sits 30th in GIR and second in scrambling.
14 Rory McIlroyHis odyssey of 2021 has included a victory (Wells Fargo) but it seems like he’s left a lot out there. Followed the close call at the Olympics with a T12 at the WGC-St. Jude. T6 here in 2019.
His odyssey of 2021 has included a victory (Wells Fargo) but it seems like he’s left a lot out there. Followed the close call at the Olympics with a T12 at the WGC-St. Jude. T6 here in 2019.
13 Bryson DeChambeauFailed to capitalize on sitting T2 entering the finale at TPC Southwind and finished for T8, but it nonetheless is a return to a better direction. Led the field with 24 par breakers, too.
Failed to capitalize on sitting T2 entering the finale at TPC Southwind and finished for T8, but it nonetheless is a return to a better direction. Led the field with 24 par breakers, too.
12 Paul CaseyIt’s hard to believe but the 44-year-old is getting his first crack at Liberty National. He’s comin’ in hot, too, with five top 10s and a T15 in his last seven starts worldwide, three of which majors.
It’s hard to believe but the 44-year-old is getting his first crack at Liberty National. He’s comin’ in hot, too, with five top 10s and a T15 in his last seven starts worldwide, three of which majors.
11 Scottie SchefflerSpun a second-round 59 at TPC Boston and finished T4 as a rookie last year. He’s been even more consistently strong as a sophomore. Six top 15s in last eight starts worldwide.
Spun a second-round 59 at TPC Boston and finished T4 as a rookie last year. He’s been even more consistently strong as a sophomore. Six top 15s in last eight starts worldwide.
10 Abraham AncerCan’t dispute that one of the PGA TOUR’s newest first-time winners (WGC-St. Jude) is the focus of converging trends. He was the runner-up of this event at Liberty National in 2019.
Can’t dispute that one of the PGA TOUR’s newest first-time winners (WGC-St. Jude) is the focus of converging trends. He was the runner-up of this event at Liberty National in 2019.
9 Collin MorikawaOpens his third Playoffs as the points leader. Also atop the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green. Second in GIR and fourth in adjusted scoring.
Opens his third Playoffs as the points leader. Also atop the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green. Second in GIR and fourth in adjusted scoring.
8 Patrick CantlayHe’s righted the ship after an 0-for-4 skid in stroke-play, individual competition a few months ago. Third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and first in scrambling. T12 here in 2019.
He’s righted the ship after an 0-for-4 skid in stroke-play, individual competition a few months ago. Third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and first in scrambling. T12 here in 2019.
7 Harris EnglishBack atop a wave that crested with the playoff victory at TPC River Highlands and continued to pay off with a solo fourth at TPC Southwind. Ranks third in putting: birdies-or-better.
Back atop a wave that crested with the playoff victory at TPC River Highlands and continued to pay off with a solo fourth at TPC Southwind. Ranks third in putting: birdies-or-better.
6 Xander SchauffeleTook a well-deserved week off after capturing gold at the Olympics. Slots 16th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, 15th in SG: Putting and first in par-5 scoring.
Took a well-deserved week off after capturing gold at the Olympics. Slots 16th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, 15th in SG: Putting and first in par-5 scoring.
5 Dustin JohnsonPrevailed at TPC Boston in this event en route to winning the 2020 FedExCup. Led U.S. with a 4-0-1 slate at Liberty National in the 2017 Presidents Cup. Also the 36-hole leader here in 2019.
Prevailed at TPC Boston in this event en route to winning the 2020 FedExCup. Led U.S. with a 4-0-1 slate at Liberty National in the 2017 Presidents Cup. Also the 36-hole leader here in 2019.
4 Brooks KoepkaUltimate wild card since he’s as much as a threat as he is inconsistent. Went 2-2-0 in the 2017 Presidents Cup and finished T30 with four red numbers here in 2019. Six top sixes in 2021.
Ultimate wild card since he’s as much as a threat as he is inconsistent. Went 2-2-0 in the 2017 Presidents Cup and finished T30 with four red numbers here in 2019. Six top sixes in 2021.
3 Daniel BergerIt’d be surprising only if he wasn’t prominently positioned in the Power Rankings. The litany of leaderboard appearances serves as evidence, as does a seriously strong attack throughout his bag.
It’d be surprising only if he wasn’t prominently positioned in the Power Rankings. The litany of leaderboard appearances serves as evidence, as does a seriously strong attack throughout his bag.
2 Jordan SpiethArrives as the No. 2 in FedExCup points and rested with only two starts in the last two months (2nd, The Open; T12, WGC-St. Jude). T6 here in 2019 also supports a continuation of terrific form.
Arrives as the No. 2 in FedExCup points and rested with only two starts in the last two months (2nd, The Open; T12, WGC-St. Jude). T6 here in 2019 also supports a continuation of terrific form.
1 Jon Rahmested since a T3 at Royal St. George’s. Won the U.S. Open a month prior. Currently No. 1 on TOUR in adjusted scoring, the all-around ranking and the Official World Golf Ranking.
ested since a T3 at Royal St. George’s. Won the U.S. Open a month prior. Currently No. 1 on TOUR in adjusted scoring, the all-around ranking and the Official World Golf Ranking.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick among other notables.
After the 2020 Playoffs during which the FedExCup points were tripled to accommodate playing time lost due to the unscheduled truncation of the Regular Season, points are again quadrupled for the 2021 edition. THE NORTHERN TRUST is the last tournament of the season with a cut. The low 65 and ties after 36 holes will survive. The top 70 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of THE NORTHERN TRUST will advance to next week’s BMW Championship.
Eighty-six golfers in the field at Liberty National competed when the course last hosted this tournament in 2019. The highest finisher who has not returned is Louis Oosthuizen (T6), who also is the only qualifier sitting out the series opener. He’s resting a sore neck. Opening as the 8-seed, the South African is projected to advance to the TOUR Championship.
After its debut in 2009, Liberty National underwent significant changes for its second staging in 2013. The course’s routing was reconfigured for the 2017 Presidents Cup, and then played traditionally for this tournament in 2019, but the setup has continued to evolve.
With new space for back tees on the par-3 fourth, par-4 seventh and par-5 13th holes, but with the par-3 11th promised to be no longer than 230 yards (reflecting a minimum reduction of 20 yards), the overall length is up 40 yards to 7,410. Par is 36-35—71 with three par 5s. More recent updates to contouring, bunkering and other enhancements will be new to all.
Because greens average about 4,650 square feet, which is below average by PGA TOUR standards, hitting them in regulation is the most challenging component to rising on this leaderboard. However, after scoring in 2013 averaged 71.151, the field pounced two years ago for 70.246. It averaged 11.1 greens in regulation per round and 3.87 par breakers per GIR, which is a cut favorable to the golfer. Bentgrass greens are prepped to touch as long as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter, but they reward precision because of their size.
En route to a one-stroke victory at Liberty National in 2019, Patrick Reed ranked T8 in fairways hit, T5 in GIR and 29th in converting those chances into par breakers. He also showcased his renown touch in finishing second in scrambling (17-for-21) to post 16-under 268.
Liberty National’s exposure to open water makes it more vulnerable to wind but breezes will be moderate at worst at any point during the tournament. The threat of rain and boomers exists throughout but a smaller field with 13-and-a-half hours of daylight will assist any lengthy delays. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 80s.
In addition to a projection of the 30 to reach the finale, Tuesday’s special Power Rankings for the FedExCup Playoffs will include trends and historical data.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (FedExCup Playoffs); Sleepers; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-