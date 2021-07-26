-
-
How to watch golf at Olympic Games: TV times, live stream, tee times
-
July 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2021
- Here's how to follow all the action from Tokyo. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The golf competition at the Olympic Games gets underway Wednesday in the Eastern Time Zone. The United States is the only country that had four players qualify for the 60-man field. It includes PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas and The Open champion Collin Morikawa. With Xander Schauffele also on the squad, Team USA features three of the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Rory McIlroy will represent Ireland alongside 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry. Great Britain will be represented by Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood as they look to match countryman Justin Rose’s gold-medal winning performance from 2016. Australia is represented by the same pair that teamed up to win this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
Live streaming: Visit NBCOlympics.com.
MUST READS
Looking back at the 2016 Olympics
Five things to know: Olympic Games golf course
A virus threat took Marc Leishman’s Olympic dream once, but not this time
-
-