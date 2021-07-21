Looking back at the 2016 Olympics Games

Justin Rose speaks with a golden glint in his eye whenever the topic turns over to the Olympic Games.

In 2016, Rose, representing Team Great Britain, claimed a much-coveted gold medal in Rio de Janeiro as golf made a welcome return to the Olympics following a 112-year lapse, edging Sweden’s Henrik Stenson by two shots following a memorable final day duel.

Matt Kuchar took the bronze for Team USA after rallying with a closing 63 and shed a tear on the podium which signified the enormity of the moment, not just for himself but for the game of golf in the larger scheme of things.

With the Tokyo Olympics around the corner following a one-year delay due to COVID-19, all eyes will be on golf’s superstars, both men and women, to deliver another rousing show to cement its place on the Olympic roster.

Sadly, Rose, Stenson and Kuchar will not have the opportunity to defend their medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to August 1 after missing out on qualifying but their absence will be made up through the appearance of five of the world’s top-10 golfers in the field of 60, led by Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy, a two-time FedExCup champion, and home hero Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters winner in April, will be amongst the other big names in the field.

Rose speaks highly of his achievement in Rio, which saw a number of golfers withdrawing from the Games due to concerns over the Zika virus five years ago.

“Honestly, it’s been probably the biggest gift of my career. It’s really been a fantastic thing and the fact it links me to so many other great athletes in other sports, it’s something very, very cool,” said Rose.

“I think with Kuch, Henrik and myself kind of being the first medallists, I think the guys on Tour have seen what it’s meant to us and to the golfing public and fans. Hopefully golf will embed itself in the Olympics. To walk out with the whole Team GB at the Maracana Stadium, it felt like being a part of something incredible. Something bigger than your individual sport.”

A 10-time winner on the PGA TOUR and holder of 11 victories on the European Tour, Rose said he soaked in his Olympics experience. He exchanged views and insights with fellow Team GB tennis star and double gold medallist, Andy Murray, and saw up close how players from the rugby sevens team trained and pushed themselves to be stronger, faster and better.

“Andy was really interested with how much golfers pay attention to technique and the sense I got from him is that he doesn’t really focus much on technique … he focuses on the strategy of the game and playing the opponent. The actual technique of the groundstrokes and the serve, it seems like he didn’t obsess over that whereas golfers can obsess over technique quite a bit. It was interesting to hear his mindset on that,” said Rose.