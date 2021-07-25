Five Things to Know: Olympic golf venue

2. CUP RUNNETH OVER: Serving as a springboard for Matsuyama’s success was not the first time Kasumigaseki contributed to golf’s popularity in Japan.

The East Course also served as the venue for the 1957 Canada Cup, which became the World Cup. Thirty two-man teams arrived at Kasumigaseki for the first major international golf tournament played in Asia. Sports Illustrated’s Herbert Warren Wind upped the ante, calling it “the most important international sports event ever held in the Far East.”

In preparation, Kasumigaseki’s greens were covered in bales of straw each night for weeks leading into the event. The straw, which was removed each morning, was believed to protect the grass. Those greens gave the home team an advantage that helped it dominate a field littered with future World Golf Hall of Famers.

“The biggest enemy is going to be (the) swank and tricky Kasumigaseki Course, a nightmare of traps and greens of coarse Korai grass,” a newspaper report read.

“The grain of the grass grows hectically in every direction, like the extra rough beard featured in shaving cream commercials,” Wind wrote in Sports Illustrated.

Despite its unfamiliarity with the putting surfaces, the U.S. team was still a formidable duo. The U.S. had won the previous year’s Canada Cup and the 1957 lineup featured Sam Snead and Jimmy Demaret, who’d combined for 10 major titles.

The Japanese team of Torakichi Nakamura, 41, and Koichi Ono, 39, separated themselves on the putting surfaces, though.

Despite trailing the U.S. by five shots after the first day, Japan charged to a nine-shot victory in front of a partisan gallery of approximately 12,000 fans. Japan finished at 19-under 557. Snead and Demaret finished second in the team competition.

Nakamura won the individual title by seven shots over three players, including Snead and a young Gary Player, who turned 22 a few days later. Player won his first PGA TOUR title the following year.

Wind wrote this about the unique swings of the winning duo, both of whom were former caddies: “Over the four days, their play from tee to green was steady rather than exceptional. Neither is a stylist, or close to it. On his backswing, Nakamura lurches his whole body way around to the right, thrusting his hands into the air as if to grab the rope of a bell in a belfry. Ono has a very flat backswing on which he loosely flips the club open and shut with his wrists. … Their driving, while short, was at least as straight and serviceable as any of their rivals’. Their iron play was far from brilliant but it was good.”

Player said about the victorious team, “I’ve never seen such putting in my life.”

A recent slump had some questioning Ono’s selection to the team, but “the slim, dour chap,” as Wind described him, finished fifth in the individual competition.

The entire tournament was televised in Japan and covered widely in newspapers. The exposure, and the home team’s upset, is credited with starting Japan’s golf boom.