From childhood friends to medal contenders? Team Chile features two rising stars

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, friends from Chile who knock around Niemann’s house in Jupiter, Florida, on their rare weeks off, have, ahem, different culinary talents.

Pereira, who with three Korn Ferry Tour victories this season was recently promoted to the PGA TOUR, is a barbecue specialist whose grilled pumpkin with cream cheese is said to be epic.

And Niemann?

“Uber Eats,” he said during a practice round for the recent Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The two cracked up laughing.

Chile’s surprisingly formidable Olympic golf team could not be much closer. They share the same coach, Eduardo Miguel, and a similar style of play – although only Pereira uses a claw putting grip. They were teenagers when they first began to run into each other at junior tournaments in Santiago. Niemann, 22, wore a lot of yellow. “He looked like a bee,” said Pereira, 26, who as the older player always boasted a more mature game.

It all flipped when Niemann played his way onto the TOUR via sponsor exemptions as a teenager. But they’re still close. Needing somewhere to keep his Korn Ferry Tour trophies, Pereira had them sent to Niemann’s pad in South Florida, where he crashes in the U.S. The caveat: Niemann, eager for his friend to join him on TOUR, said he would store them only if Pereira won three.

“We all grew up together,” said Carlos Bustos, 24, another Chilean who just finished his college career at Florida and joined Niemann and Pereira at the Rocket Mortgage. “Mito was always better because he was older than us. He was on another level at that age, when we were like 13, 14, I mean he was an unbelievable golfer.”

Pereira won his first professional tournament when he was still a 17-year-old amateur.

“I remember playing when I was a junior,” Niemann said, “and I was always looking at him like a really good player. Yeah, he's always been a good player. It's nice to have him here now.”

In retrospect, Niemann was even more precocious. The former No. 1 amateur in the world, he notched top-10s in three of his first five starts upon turning professional in 2018, parlaying sponsor exemptions into a TOUR card like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

At A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier last season he became the first Chilean TOUR winner and first under-21 international TOUR winner since Rory McIlroy and Seve Ballesteros.

“There was a turning point when Joaquin turned pro and got those invites and took advantage and made that jump,” Bustos said. “Mito took the long road. PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, Korn Ferry Tour, back to Latinoamerica, Korn Ferry again, and now he’s here.”