How to watch The Open Championship, Round 4: Live stream, TV times, tee times, scoring
July 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 takes place Sunday at Royal St. George's. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
The final round of The Open Championship takes place Sunday from Royal St. George's. Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into Sunday, with Collin Morikawa joining him in the final pairing. Jordan Spieth is three shots behind after a bogey-bogey finish.
Here's how to follow the action.
NOTE: The R&A, who owns and operates The Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 22 at the 3M Open.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Sunday, 4 a.m.-2 p.m (SiriusXM 92)
Live stream: For complete live stream coverage, visit THEOPEN.COM.
