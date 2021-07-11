‘We will never forget that day’

It’s only been two years, but that night feels like a lifetime ago. It took place in another era, when there was never a second thought about jamming into a bar with a bunch of strangers to watch a golf tournament. There were no masks worn that Sunday and the only ailment people were worried about was the next morning’s hangover.

Khamar and I made the four-hour drive from Portrush to Esker Hills, a humble course built on a former farm, that Sunday morning. Molloy’s enthusiasm in our conversation the previous night convinced us to make the trip.

“(Esker Hills) is his baby,” said Ray’s daughter, Michelle. “He loves welcoming people.”

I was surprised when he answered the phone at 10 p.m. the previous evening, only to learn that he has calls to the clubhouse forwarded to his cell phone so that no inquiries go unanswered.

Khamar and I were warmly referred to as “the Americans” as we documented Esker Hills’ celebration and returned the next day to enjoy the course for ourselves. Our accents (or lack thereof) belying us, we were warmly welcomed by strangers who’d heard about the foreigners who’d infiltrated their ranks. We felt a bond with the club, and it has been made even stronger by the nostalgia for a pre-COVID era. We cannot wait for the day we can accept Ray’s invitation for a return trip.

I called Ray again recently to check in on him and the course he loves so dearly. It’s undoubtedly been an eventful two years. Speaking to Ray was like talking to an old friend, thanks to his hospitable nature and the gratitude he feels for the people who told the story of tiny Esker Hills.

Ray is one of the course’s four directors – along with his brothers, Joe and Donal, and Donal O’Brien. The Molloys grew up in a home just a few yards from the clubhouse and the land was converted from a farm into a golf course in the mid-90s.

The heaving land was carved by Ice Age glaciers, and the firm soil is why Ray Molloy calls it an inland links. “I will make this place famous,” said Irish golf legend Christy O’Connor, Jr., who designed Esker Hills.