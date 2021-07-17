Jordan Spieth rues late fade at The Open Championship

SANDWICH, England – Jordan Spieth headed straight to the putting green for a lengthy practice session after a potentially costly flame out late in the third round of The 149th Open.



The three-time major winner had moved into a share of the lead late on Saturday at Royal St. George’s only to bogey the final two holes from great positions, leaving the Texan three shots adrift of Louis Oosthuizen’s lead.



Spieth’s 1-under 69, that included a three-putt bogey from close range on the 18th green, was a roller coaster ride that left him at 9-under 201 for the championship.



Earlier Spieth had reached 12 under through 10 holes and was still sharing top spot with just three holes remaining in his round, despite making bogey on the 11th.



But as Oosthuizen (69, 12-under) and Collin Morikawa (68, 11-under) got after the final holes, Spieth imploded. He came up short with a wedge from the fairway on the 17th, spinning back down a severe false front and was unable to get up and down to save par.



Then after two great shots into the 18th green left him inside 20-feet for birdie, the 2017 Open Champion sent his first putt two-feet past before missing an attempted quick tap-in for par.



“If that was unexpected, (the miss on 18) was shocking. He has to regroup and realize that he didn’t take himself out of the tournament," former champion now NBC analyst Justin Leonard said.



“He was 3 over on his last eight holes…this is the second day in a row that this has happened, just kind of fell asleep a little bit. He has to regroup and realize that he didn’t take himself out of the tournament…the good news is he only has to pass two players.”



But those two are major winners. If he is to do so he will need to overturn some personal history and his form on the closing stretch at the English seaside links course.



Only two of Spieth’s 12 PGA TOUR wins came when he trailed through three rounds. The 2013 John Deere Classic and the 2015 Valspar Championship.



And when it comes to Royal St. George’s – through three rounds Oosthuizen has played the back nine in a cumulative 6 under while Morikawa is 5 under on the same stretch. Spieth, however, is just 1 under.



While Spieth declined media requests in order to have his practice session his words after Friday’s second round still rang true.



“Those last six holes were kind of frustrating… I got in a weird head space, fatigued there on the 13th green as we were waiting and hitting putts. I just didn't stay focused like I was early in the round. Wasn't very sharp.”



He claimed Friday it was an easy fix however the results Saturday told otherwise. Perhaps he found it in the session where coach Cameron McCormick kept a close watch.