The Open Championship returns to Royal St. George’s this week for the first time in a decade.

It is the 15th time the Sandwich links has hosted The Open. The course will play to a scorecard yardage of 7,189 yards and a par of 70 this year.

Darren Clarke produced an emotional win here a decade ago, winning at age 42 in his 20th Open appearance. He bested Phil Mickelson and a young Dustin Johnson by three shots.

“Pretty amazing right now, to tell you the truth. It's been a dream since I've been a kid to win The Open, like any kid's dream is, and I'm able to do it, which just feels incredible, incredible right now,” he said in the aftermath.

Clarke lost his wife, Heather, to cancer in 2006 and dedicated the win to her and his two sons. “In terms of what’s going through my heart, there’s obviously somebody who is watching from up above there, and I know she’d be very proud of me,” he said. “But I think she’d be more proud of my two boys … more than anything else. It’s been a long journey to get here.”

So as we return for the 149th playing of The Open, here are Nine Things to Know before play gets underway at Royal St. George’s.



1. FIRST ENGLISH VENUE

Royal St. George’s made its debut as an Open venue in 1894. It was the first course outside of Scotland to host the championship. While nearby Royal Cinque Ports (1909, 1920) and Prince’s Golf Club (1932) have hosted Opens in the past, Royal St. George’s is currently the only course in the Open rota located in southern England.

Only St. Andrews (29), Prestwick (24) and Muirfield (16) have hosted more Open Championships.

The course is situated in the town of Sandwich, which sits in the county of Kent. Sandwich is located a little over two hours’ drive southeast of London and is a little more than a half-hour from the U.K. side of the Eurotunnel to France. The course sits on the coast of Sandwich Bay, north of the Strait of Dover on the North Sea side of England.

