How to watch the John Deere Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 of the John Deere Classic takes place Sunday from TPC Deere Run. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the John Deere Classic takes place Sunday from TPC Deere Run in Illinois. Sebastian Munoz leads by one over Brandon Hagy. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET.
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. ET Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Daniel Berger, Hank Lebioda
(tee times)
Harold Varner III, Rhein Gibson
(tee times)
