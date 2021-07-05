Small Town, Big League

Meanwhile, golfers like 1975 winner Roger Maltbie and 1976 runner-up Fuzzy Zoeller knocked back post-round beers at Ed’s Place, the homemade bar situated behind the 18th green at the Dye-designed Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Illinois.

It was a rollicking summer party until last call for Ed’s Place came after the 1979 QCO.

“I just had to give it up because every time I got somebody to play in my golf tournament, they wanted me to come to theirs,” the entertainer explained a decade later. “I had so many markers to pay back when the thing was over, I just couldn’t keep up.”

In 1984, the first official audit in tournament history uncovered debt in the six-figures. After a board vote on whether to fight on or file for bankruptcy deadlocked at 9 votes apiece, tournament supporters took to the phones nightly to solicit donations that retired much of the debt. Local creditors were asked to take dimes on dollars they were owed, and did.

“This was our Chicago Cubs,” said John Wetzel, that year’s volunteer chair whose personal promise on the aforementioned $350 printer’s debt averted a small claims summons that would have forced the board to file for bankruptcy. “We had a spot in the professional sporting community. Enough people bought into that vision to keep it going.”

A year later, the tournament was facing a self-imposed vow to increase the purse from $200,000 to $300,000. That meant replacing the insufficient $60,000 title-sponsor investment of a regional brewing company. The board mass-mailed 50 potential corporate backers, but the search came up empty. They found an option B, cobbling together funding from four local municipalities, a like amount of matching funds from the Illinois Tourism Bureau, and a $15,000 grant from the PGA TOUR to stay alive, if only for one year more.

On a shuttle en route to that year’s pro-am, Jim Jensen, a regional VP for Hardee’s Food Systems, Inc., saw a coupon for a competing burger chain on the back of his tournament ticket, remembered seeing a letter cross his desk months earlier asking for a title sponsorship, and wondered aloud: “Nobody else wants to come to the table. Hardee’s ought to sponsor this. And lots of people on the bus said, ‘Yeah. Why don’t you?’”

Thus, began nine years of long-sought stability for the tournament former TOUR executive Duke Butler refers to today as “the most over-achieving event in the history of the PGA TOUR.”

Overachievers and golf have a strong history in the Quad Cities.

Quad Cities native Jack Fleck was a Davenport municipal pro who played only occasionally on TOUR in the early 50s, and almost always with little success, until he ventured west in June of 1955 to compete in the U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Fleck famously returned a conquering hero, the Cinderella’s Cinderella, having birdied the 72nd hole to tie the legendary Ben Hogan. He outplayed the Hawk in an 18-hole playoff the next day, and brought the Open trophy home to a rousing reception.

The Quad Cities golf community still was buzzing over Fleck’s epic upset when the idea of bringing the PGA TOUR to town began to percolate. Avid golfers like Franklin “Whitey” Barnard, a high school teammate of Fleck’s, kicked around the notion of building a championship-caliber golf course that could challenge top professionals.

Step One was achieved when Crow Valley Country Club opened in 1969. Two years later, the Quad Cities Open debuted as one of several satellite events created to provide the so-called rabbits chasing opportunity on the non-exempt TOUR places to compete for beer and gas money between Monday qualifiers.

Deane Beman hoisted that first trophy, and won again the following year, edging a young runner-up named Tom Watson for the title of a Quad Cities Open that had graduated from a satellite stop to a fully-sanctioned PGA TOUR event.