TPC Deere Run’s closing stretch likely will tell Sunday’s tale

SILVIS, Ill. — Before a single shot had been hit at TPC Deere Run, before a single flagstick had been planted, Chip Beck, a four-time PGA TOUR winner and author of the TOUR’S second competitive 59, took a spin around the developing golf course and returned to Player Design Consultant D.A. Weibring with a wide smile.



RELATED: Leaderboard | Sebastian Munoz leads by one in wide open John Deere Classic | Cameron Champ seeking birdies and balance at John Deere Classic

“He said ‘The golf course was just talking to me,’” Weibring remembered Saturday while watching the third round of the 50th rendition of the John Deere Classic take place on the canvas he created. “He said, ‘It was telling me where to go.’”

Some players have listened better than others through the years, particularly coming down the John Deere Classic stretch with a title on the line.

As it is on almost any given PGA TOUR Sunday, and as routinely occurs here at the Deere, the final round of this JDC is setting up to provide high (and possibly wet) drama. Should weather delays ensue and, if this Sunday follows suit of the previous two on TOUR, the Deere-chartered jet to Royal St. George’s GC may set down on the North Sea coast of England with minutes to spare ahead of the initial tee time at the 149th Open Championship.

If past form at TPC Deere Run holds, the back nine finishing stretch astride the Rock River here will tell the tale for 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz and the vast pack of pursuers within shouting distance of his 16-under 197-total.

Starting with the drivable par-4 14th, that stretch run has produced a wealth of volatile multi-shot swings along with six playoffs and a parade of elite survivors since TPC Deere Run debuted in 2000.

Jordan Spieth staged huge backside rallies en route to playoff wins in 2013 and 2015. Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson produced 18th-hole fairway magic back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. The first of Bryson DeChambeau’s seven victories was borne of a backside 30 and a three-shot swing on the final two holes in 2017.

“I think it's the design of the golf course,” said Johnson, an veteran TPC Deere Run hand who has experienced both sides of the stretch-run drama through the years and who will start his final round as one of 27 players within six shots of Munoz’s lead. “Quality shots are rewarded, errant shots are penalized. Obviously, that's the case anywhere. But here, it's polarized. The moment you get off track on 14, 15 and obviously 18, you can go the other way.”

That’s what Weibring had in mind when he and fellow designer Chris Gray surveyed a property largely unchanged from the time the Hopewell native Americans who are buried in mounds hidden amidst the wooded acreage surrounding the layout first settled here 13,000 years before to hunt the mastodons and mammoths that roamed the river bottoms.

“It’s there to go get,” Weibring conceded of a public-fee course that has yielded more birdies than any other TOUR track since the turn of the century. “But if you put it in the wrong place, you’ve got a challenge on your hands.”

TPC Deere Run has no bigger fan than longtime Tournament Director Clair Peterson, who can recite virtually every deciding shot dating back to the course’s debut.

“History has proven that D.A.’s concept of having the last five holes sequenced the way they are pretty much guarantees drama as the tournament ends,” he said, noting elite talent, steely nerve and consummate shot-making has done the loudest stretch-run talking through the years.

“At some point over those final holes, you are going to have to prove whether you have nerves or not. You are going to have to pull off a shot or sink a putt at the right time. It demands excellence and it separates. History would tell you the guys who feel comfortable in that situation have found a way to pull it off. The higher-ranked or more experienced players seem to have a better track record over those final holes, especially in playoffs.”

Ryan Moore will be part of a fivesome who’ll start the day two shots off of Munoz’s pace. He managed the closing-stretch challenge to win here in 2016, and is eager to hit that closing stretch with an opportunity on Sunday.

“I like it because you have opportunities to make birdies and opportunities to make bogeys those last six holes,” he said. “There's an opportunity you could birdie all of them, but then you could get yourself in some tough positions off the tee and be scrambling for par every single one of them, too.

“I think that's what makes it so fun. You've got a short par-4. There's just so many things that can happen in that stretch, and you can definitely exchange five or six shots in a matter of a few holes.”

A multi-player race to the finish awaits on Sunday at TPC Deere Run. Who will prevail? Time — and Weibring’s talkative finishing stretch — will tell.