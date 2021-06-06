-
How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Muirfield Village is once again the site for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Chris Condon/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide takes place Sunday from storied Muirfield Village. Jack Nicklaus' event always brings out the big names, and this year it's no different. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Stewart Cink, Harry Higgs
(tee times)
Viktor Hovland, C.T. Pan
(tee times)
