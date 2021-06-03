-
EQUIPMENT
Rickie Fowler unveils patriotic golf ball at Memorial
-
-
June 03, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Rickie Fowler is playing with a patriotic TaylorMade TP5 Pix golf ball this week at the Memorial. (Courtesy of TaylorMade)
There are many ways to celebrate Memorial Day. Rickie Fowler is doing it with his golf ball.
Fowler is using a TaylorMade TP5 Pix ball with a patriotic design at this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.
Fowler, 32, has played TaylorMade's TP5 Pix ball since co-designing it back in 2020. The foundation of the ball is its ClearPath Alignment System. The ClearPath Alignment System is designed to form a natural pathway through the center of the ball. The ball has just a single TaylorMade logo on one side – most balls have the company logo on two -- aligned with the TP5 stamp.
This week, Fowler's ball features strategically-placed red, white and blue graphics to frame the TaylorMade logo. The 12 evenly spaced USA-colored graphics form a pattern that makes Pix easier to see in different light conditions while enhancing overall visibility and alignment.
Speaking last year on the creation of the ClearPath Alignment System, Fowler said: “The Pix graphics give you a precise focal point to work with. When we started developing the new design, one of my first comments was if we didn’t have the full TaylorMade logo in two places, we would have space to create a path that works for alignment and feedback.”
As well as aiding with alignment and visibility, the TOUR-proven functionality aids alignment on the green, helping golfers gauge the quality of their putting stroke by allowing the player to see if the ball is rolling end over end.
The ball also features a Speed-Layer System which is comprised of four increasingly stiff layers that feature HFM - a tightly wound spring that, when compressed, generates more rebound energy for more ball speed.
Completing Fowler's TP5 Pix ball is a Dual-Spin Cover containing an ultra-soft cast urethane cover and an inner cover that is 30% more rigid.
The rigid inner cover is designed to force the soft urethane cover into wedge grooves for maximum spin generation, creating the perfect condition for ultimate greenside control.