  • Rickie Fowler turns to prescription sunglasses for help on the course

  • Rickie Fowler opened with a 3-under 69 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Rickie Fowler opened with a 3-under 69 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)