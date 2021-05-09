-
How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Players will take on Quail Hollow for Round 4 at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Sunday from Quail Hollow. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Johnson Wagner/Pat Perez
(tee times)
Justin Thomas/JT Poston
(tee times)
CALL OF THE DAY
