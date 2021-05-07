  • Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz tame windy Wells Fargo

    Potential Presidents Cup teammates shot two of best rounds of afternoon

  • Abraham Ancer recorded a 1-under 70 on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Abraham Ancer recorded a 1-under 70 on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)