Round Recaps
Win probabilities: Wells Fargo Championship
May 07, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Three tied for lead at 6-under after Round 2 at Wells Fargo
2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Rory McIlroy (T5, -4, 12.2%)
2. Matt Wallace (T1, -6, 11.9%)
3. Gary Woodland (T1, -6, 11.4%)
4. Carlos Ortiz (T5, -4, 6.3%)
5. Patrick Rodgers (T1, -6, 6.2%)
6. Abraham Ancer (T10, -3, 5.3%)
7. Bubba Watson (T10, -3, 3.1%)
8. Patrick Reed (T14, -2, 2.7%)
9. Scott Stallings (T5, -4, 2.6%)
10. Viktor Hovland (T24, -1, 2.6%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Roger Sloan +4.9
Around the Green: Carlos Ortiz +3.6
Approach the Green: Rory McIlroy +4.3
Off-the-tee: Jhonattan Vegas +3.5
Total: Roger Sloan +8.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Wells Fargo Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.